Wisconsin Lottery players in Fond du Lac, Green Bay win big

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a winning weekend for Wisconsin Lottery players in Northeast Wisconsin.

Someone who bought a SuperCash! ticket in Fond du Lac won a $350,000 jackpot in Sunday’s drawing, while someone who bought a scratch-off ticket in Green Bay won over $222,000 on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Lottery says the SuperCash! ticket that matched all six numbers was sold at Hansen’s BP at 414 W. Johnson St. The winning numbers were: 02-13-18-24-25-38. The prize will need to be claimed at the Wisconsin Lottery’s validation office in Madison.

SuperCash! numbers are drawn daily, and players receive two plays for $1. Seven people matched 5 numbers to win $1,000; 218 people matched 4 numbers, winning $60; and 3,564 people matched 3 numbers for a $2 prize. The Wisconsin Lottery says with two plays, the odds of winning the top prize is 1-in-1,631,312.

The Wisconsin Lottery also announced a Fast Play player won $222,516 on Saturday. Fast Play combines a progressive jackpot like Powerball and Megabucks with the simplicity of an instant-win game. The Fast Play jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows with every ticket sold until there’s a big winner, who gets the Progressive Jackpot amount at the time they bought the ticket.

It was the first time somebody won 100% of the progressive jackpot since the game debuted last month, on April 23.

The winner bought a $10 Platinum Payout ticket at the Howard Central BP at 2002 Velp Ave. Their odds of winning 100% of the jackpot was 1-in-240,000.

That lucky person has a little under 180 days left to claim their prize at the validation office in Madison.

