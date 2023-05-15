WARMING UP WITH PLENTY OF SUN

The combination of dry air and bright sunshine will give us a quick warming trend this morning. Temperatures will rise rapidly into the 70s this afternoon, with some spots stuck in the 60s by the lakeshore. Regardless, it’s going to be warmer and more pleasant that the weather we had over the weekend.

Our weather pattern is being dominated by a huge high pressure system in the western United States. It’s forcing the jet stream to flow north into the Yukon, before streaming southeast into New England. For us in Wisconsin, it means that the week ahead looks mainly dry. We are expecting a cold front to slice through the area tomorrow afternoon, but we’re probably going to stay dry. Our next decent chance of rain will hold off until Friday.

Our dry weather, plus a lack of leafy green vegetation in the Northwoods, is leading to VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER. Folks living north of Green Bay should avoid burning any yard debris during this time. Please use caution when grilling and make sure that smoking materials are properly extinguished. During this dry stretch, folks north of Green Bay should check with the Wisconsin DNR to see if any burn bans are in place before considering starting any fires.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: W/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. A warmer afternoon. Very high fire danger. HIGH: 74, some cooler 60s lakeside

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Early frost NORTH. Bright sunshine. Cooler. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 67

