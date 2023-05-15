Village of Bellevue issues ‘boil water’ advisory

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday afternoon, the Village of Bellevue experienced a loss of water pressure due to a equipment malfunction.

The loss of pressure was limited to west of Interstate 43 & south of Main Street, also Continental Drive.

When the water pressure drops below a certain point in the distribution system, the Department of Natural Resources requires a “boil/bottled water” notice to be issued. Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded.

The village says in a statement that residents should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. If you boil water, the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Ice should be made from boiled or bottled water. For more information, contact the Brown County Public Health Office. Updates are available on the Village’s website.

