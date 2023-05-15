One dog and several amphibious animals rescued from house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At 7:17 PM on May 14, 2023, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was alerted by Brown County Emergency Communications Center of a possible structure fire in the 1400 block of Frank Street in the City of Green Bay.

Upon arrival, the fire was visible through the front window of the residence. Crews completed the extinguishment of the fire and contained the fire to the area of origin within 10 minutes of arrival. One dog and multiple amphibious animals were rescued from the residence. Two amphibious animals were deceased due to the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries due to this incident.

No cause of the fire or further details were given.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.