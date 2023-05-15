Milwaukee car crash kills 4

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people are dead from a car crash in Milwaukee late Sunday night.

Our sister station, WISN, reports a car driven by a 32-year-old woman hit a car full of people, killing four in that car and injuring two others.

The 32-year-old driver was arrested and could face criminal charges.

The crash happened near 60th St. and Fond du Lac Ave. at about 11:45 p.m.

