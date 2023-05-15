Milwaukee car crash kills 4
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people are dead from a car crash in Milwaukee late Sunday night.
Our sister station, WISN, reports a car driven by a 32-year-old woman hit a car full of people, killing four in that car and injuring two others.
The 32-year-old driver was arrested and could face criminal charges.
The crash happened near 60th St. and Fond du Lac Ave. at about 11:45 p.m.
