Milwaukee car crash kills 4

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people are dead from a car crash in Milwaukee late Sunday night.

Our sister station, WISN, reports a car driven by a 32-year-old woman hit a car full of people, killing four in that car and injuring two others.

The 32-year-old driver was arrested and could face criminal charges.

The crash happened near 60th St. and Fond du Lac Ave. at about 11:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Gagne Iraq veteran
Injured Iraq Veteran honored with special bike from Harley-Davidson
Robert Fritz aka Bobby Joe then and age-enhanced
Sad anniversary: 40 years ago, 5-year-old Robert Fritz vanished
Kindness on Mother's Day takes off the stress
Mother’s Day is not a happy day for everyone
Utility phone scams abound
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Utility companies are warning of scammers threatening to shut off power
Tatyanna Zech
Benefit supports family of Fond du Lac shooting victim

Latest News

A green laser shines on a Great Lakes shipping vessel
Coast Guard: Pointing a laser at a ship is a federal crime
The only exception to women younger than 40 years old getting a mammogram early is if they are...
Women urged to prioritize their health on National Women’s Health Week
Health clinic examination room
Women's Health Week: Make yourself a priority
The message board outside Webb Middle School Monday morning reads "EV 42" in memory of...
‘Blue Out’ for Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop