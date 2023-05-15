MILD TEMPERATURES TODAY WITH ELEVATED FIRE RISK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Temperatures near or well above normal this week
By Keith Gibson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We have a great Monday in progress and skies will stay mostly sunny all day long. Highs in the 70s remain on track with cooler 60s lakeside. Fire risk remains elevated, especially north of Green Bay. Folks should avoid burning any yard debris during this time. Please use caution when grilling and make sure that smoking materials are properly extinguished. You may notice some smoky haze in the air today from fires burning in western Canada.

Fire Danger Today
Fire Danger Today(WBAY)

It’ll be milder tonight with lows mainly in the low 50s, but some upper 40s are possible. Another day in the 70s is on track for most of us on Tuesday, but the extent of our warming will be determined by the speed of a cold front moving through. This front may spark a few stray showers in the afternoon but moisture is very limited so not much rain (if any) is expected. Temperatures will fall in the wake of the front and NE winds will become gusty, perhaps over 25 mph at times.

We’ll enjoy a mostly sunny but cool day on Wednesday. Highs in the 60s and 50s are likely in the region after a chilly start in the 30s and low 40s.

Rain chances will increase by late Thursday and Friday as another cold front and low pressure system heads our way. Some thunder could occur but no strong or severe weather is expected at this time. There is a chance some showers could linger into the start of the weekend but time will tell.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: W/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny & mild. Elevated fire risk. HIGH: 75, some cooler 60s lakeside

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon clouds. Stray PM shower? Turning breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Early frost NORTH. Bright sunshine. Cooler. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Late day rain or thunder possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 67

