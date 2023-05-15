INTERVIEW: Dancer becomes leader of Ukraine relief effort

A woman who spent her life dancing is now raising awareness for those suffering from the war in Ukraine.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who spent her life dancing is now raising awareness for those suffering from the war in Ukraine.

Canadian-born Lana Niland was in Ukraine when Russia’s attack started. She’s made it her mission to help people understand the impact of the war through her organization, Ukrainian Patriot. Since February last year, she’s raised money for food, medicine, tactical clothing and funds for Ukrainian citizens.

We talked with Lana on Action 2 News at 4:30 about Ukrainian Patriot -- which is a movement, not a group -- how much she’s raised, and how she’s developed networks to get funds back to Ukraine. While we’ve shown a lot about the war since it started, there’s something she wants you to know about what’s going on there.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Robert Fritz aka Bobby Joe then and age-enhanced
Sad anniversary: 40 years ago, 5-year-old Robert Fritz vanished
Derek Gagne Iraq veteran
Injured Iraq Veteran honored with special bike from Harley-Davidson
Kindness on Mother's Day takes off the stress
Mother’s Day is not a happy day for everyone
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Milwaukee car crash kills 4

Latest News

Those pesky lake flies are starting to make their annual appearance around Lake Winnebago.
Delayed arrival for the lake flies
Law enforcement dispatch center
Brown County officials give tips on how to avoid unnecessary 911 calls
Accidental 911 calls in Brown County
Brown County officials give tips on how to avoid unnecessary 911 calls
A woman who spent her life dancing is now raising awareness for those suffering from the war in...
INTERVIEW: Dancer becomes leader of Ukraine relief effort