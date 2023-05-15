INTERVIEW: Dancer becomes leader of Ukraine relief effort

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who spent her life dancing is now raising awareness for those suffering from the war in Ukraine.

Canadian-born Lana Niland was in Ukraine when Russia’s attack started. She’s made it her mission to help people understand the impact of the war through her organization, Ukrainian Patriot. Since February last year, she’s raised money for food, medicine, tactical clothing and funds for Ukrainian citizens.

We talked with Lana on Action 2 News at 4:30 about Ukrainian Patriot -- which is a movement, not a group -- how much she’s raised, and how she’s developed networks to get funds back to Ukraine. While we’ve shown a lot about the war since it started, there’s something she wants you to know about what’s going on there.

