Green Bay Police help a lost pig ‘all the way home’

Pictures from police show Albert the pig.(Green Bay Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police helped a 300 pound potbellied pig who lost his way on the west side of Green Bay.

Police said the pig, named Albert, got out Monday when a gate was accidentally left open. When officers found the pig, they ended up going door-to-door to find his owner.

A neighbor pointed police in the direction of Albert’s owner, who was able to lure the pig back, “wee, wee, wee, all the way home,” with fruit snacks.

The pig is now safe at home, police said. Green Bay Police had a little fun with the incident, writing about it on Facebook in the form of a children’s book.

