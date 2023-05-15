Four years after his death, donations sought for park honoring firefighter Mitch Lundgaard

Mitchell Lundgaard
Mitchell Lundgaard(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday marks four years since the line of duty death of Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard. He was shot on a medical call by a man he had just revived from a drug overdose.

Today, work continues with a park to be named in his honor. The cost for the park is $4.5 million. Two million will be covered by the city. The other two-and-a-half million will come from a fundraising campaign, which Action 2 News is told will be officially launched in the coming weeks.

Friends of the Appleton Fire Department have already posted a video online, highlighting the design for this park, which is located next to the city’s northside fire station on lightning drive. It will include a pavilion, honoring not just Lundgaard, but all four Appleton firefighters who died in the line of duty.

The entire facility will have a firefighter theme, including the playground. Other aspects call for basketball and pickleball courts. The hope is to kick off the fundraising campaign, with a significant donation from a local business.

“There has been good momentum. There has been visits by companies to look at the site and I guess give us their intention they’re going to do something and would like to be part of the project,” said Dean Gazza, the Director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Management.

The city expects to break ground on the first phase of construction starting in September. Action 2 News also spoke to Lundgaard’s widow, Lindsey, who says her three sons are very excited for the park’s completion.

May 15, 2019, Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard was shot and killed by a man he was trying to rescue and help.

