Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable

Consider DIY for decorations and other amenities
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average cost of a wedding in 2023 is expected to be around $29,000, about $1,000 more than 2022, according to wedding planning platform Zola.

Sara Bigham is a lifestyle contributor with the popular website and app, Eventbrite. She shared several ideas to help you reign in your wedding budget.

Look for free tastings

“I’ve seen these offered pretty regularly from catering companies and even restaurants,” Bigham said. “It’s a great way to nibble a few bites, see what might work for your menu at your wedding without having to pay for those very expensive catering tasting menus.”

Consider DIY flower arrangements

“Flowers are costly, so grab your girlfriends and do it yourself,” Bigham suggested. “There are plenty of flower arranging classes, flower crown workshops and even make your own bouquet classes found on Eventbrite.com

Do you own makeup

If you have a friend who is skilled, consider asking them to help. You can also look for a bridal makeup class to help find ideas, or search for makeup tutorial videos on TikTok.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Robert Fritz aka Bobby Joe then and age-enhanced
Sad anniversary: 40 years ago, 5-year-old Robert Fritz vanished
Derek Gagne Iraq veteran
Injured Iraq Veteran honored with special bike from Harley-Davidson
Kindness on Mother's Day takes off the stress
Mother’s Day is not a happy day for everyone
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Milwaukee car crash kills 4

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden
A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says
Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who served as Trump's national security adviser,...
Trump tells former adviser Michael Flynn: ‘We’re going to bring you back’
A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new...
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges