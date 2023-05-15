DNR reports ‘critical’ fire weather across northern Wisconsin

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to critical fire danger across northern Wisconsin, the department said in a statement Monday.

A fire weather watch is in effect and the DNR and partners at the National Weather Service (NWS) are closely monitoring the situation.

The DNR says sandy pines areas of northern Wisconsin are always the slowest to green up. The DNR also says tree growth in this part of the state is at a volatile stage. Combined with very low humidity and the potential for winds, the DNR says fires could spread out of control rapidly at this time.

The DNR says areas with VERY HIGH fire danger Monday include Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Polk, Price, Sawyer, Vilas and Washburn counties.

Areas with HIGH fire danger include Barron, Chippewa, Marathon, Menominee, Rusk, Shawano and Taylor counties.

All DNR-issued annual burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns are suspended Monday in 21 counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.

The DNR says it has responded to 281 wildfires burning more than 3,358 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning, which is the single largest cause of wildfires in Wisconsin, according to the DNR.

Warm temperatures, dry air and windy conditions in the forecast across the north will keep fire danger elevated throughout the week until a chance of rain moves in on Thursday night, the DNR said in a statement.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

