‘Blue Out’ for Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

The message board outside Webb Middle School Monday morning reads "EV 42" in memory of...
The message board outside Webb Middle School Monday morning reads "EV 42" in memory of 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney whose hockey number was 42.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney who was struck and killed while boarding a school bus early Friday. Monday, students, teachers and faculty are returning to Webb Middle School without their classmate.

Those in and around Reedsburg are being asked to wear blue in memory of Gurney. Students will have the opportunity to place memorials in the trophy cases in the middle school’s cafeteria lobby. Items placed there will remain in the cases for the rest of the school year.

School District of Reedsburg Superintendent Roger Rindo said there will be addition counseling support at Webb during the school day on Monday, and that will continue as long as it is needed.

Gurney was a hockey player and teammate with the Wisconsin Blue Devils. Her jersey number was 42. Teammates of Gurney started a Goals for Gurney GoFundMe for her family that has raised upwards of $70,000 as of Monday morning.

Sample HTML block

The National Transportation Safety Board announcing that in conjunction with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office they will be conducting a safety investigation at the crash site in the Town of Excelsior. Preliminary report results are expected in 3 weeks.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Gagne Iraq veteran
Injured Iraq Veteran honored with special bike from Harley-Davidson
Robert Fritz aka Bobby Joe then and age-enhanced
Sad anniversary: 40 years ago, 5-year-old Robert Fritz vanished
Kindness on Mother's Day takes off the stress
Mother’s Day is not a happy day for everyone
Utility phone scams abound
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Utility companies are warning of scammers threatening to shut off power
Tatyanna Zech
Benefit supports family of Fond du Lac shooting victim

Latest News

A green laser shines on a Great Lakes shipping vessel
Coast Guard: Pointing a laser at a ship is a federal crime
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Milwaukee car crash kills 4
The only exception to women younger than 40 years old getting a mammogram early is if they are...
Women urged to prioritize their health on National Women’s Health Week
Health clinic examination room
Women's Health Week: Make yourself a priority