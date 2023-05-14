SPOTTY SPRINKLES & CLOUDY FOR MOTHER’S DAY, SUNSHINE FOR DAYS COMING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
HERE IS THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SUNDAY, MAY 14TH, 2023.
By Bo Fogal
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Mother’s Day! For your forecast, it’s going to be another cloudy day as the same slow moving system keeps the clouds around and spotty shower threat for mainly the southwest. Oshkosh, Wautoma, Waupaca, and Fond du Lac may seem some spotty showers from time to time. Otherwise, everywhere else will be seeing mostly cloudy skies with highs cooler than the past couple days in the lower 60s inland and mid 50s along lake shore. Winds will be coming in off the lake so lake shore towns will be chilly. By the afternoon, the sky will gradually clear out from the north to the south as high pressure moves in from Canada.

For the upcoming work week, it’s going to be quiet as strong high pressure will keep most of the Midwest dry and nice. Temperatures will also be nice in the mid 70s for most of the week, but Wednesday and Friday will be cooler. By midweek, a cold front will pass through Wisconsin from the north, but due to dry conditions rain will be very unlikely. A fire threat is lingering over our area for most of the week due to the dry vegetation, low humidity, and breezy winds.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15 MPH, WAVE: 1-3′

MONDAY: SW 5-15 MPH, WAVE: 0-2′

TODAY: Cloudy start with early spotty showers then gradually clearing. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly night. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Beautiful sunshine, breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a few late clouds. HIGH: 71 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and nice. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, late chance of showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of rain. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and back to nice. HIGH: 71

