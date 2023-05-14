NTSB to investigate Reedsburg accident

The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while boarding her school bus.
By Benjamin Cadigan and Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board is set to investigate the Reedsburg crash that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old.

The NTSB announced on Twitter that they will be conducting a safety investigation with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office into the crash, with a report expected in 3 weeks. Evelyn Gurney was boarding a school bus when a pickup truck hit her Friday.

“Although school buses are extremely safe, we have investigated school bus crashes in which children were injured and, in some cases, died, and identified areas in which safety improvements are needed,” the NTSB said on their website.

The NTSB reported 1,009 fatal school transportation related crashes from 2011 to 2020.

The community responded to the death by raising money for Gurney’s family. As of Sunday, the Goals for Gurney GoFundMe has raised $66,000.

