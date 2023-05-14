LOTS OF SUN MONDAY, FIRE RISK ELEVATED

The week ahead is shaping up to be more mild, dry, and quiet than anything else but there will be a few weather makers headed our way. Fire risk will remain elevated in the near term with lack of any significant rainfall.

Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the 30s and some patchy frost is possible, especially across the NORTH. Winds will become light and variable.

Sunny and mild weather is on tap for Monday. Highs will be back into the 70s with some cooler 60s near Lake Michigan. Dry air, low humidity, and warm air will lead to elevated wildfire risk during the afternoon, especially across the Northwoods. Winds will be from the WSW 5-15 mph.

Fire Weather Watch Monday (WBAY)

Mild 70s continue on Tuesday. A cold front will move through during the afternoon and it will shift the winds around to the NE. Cooler air will return by the the evening. A few stray showers are possible with the front but rain chances appear limited at best.

We’ll enjoy more sun on Wednesday but cooler 60s return.

Better rain chances exist late Thursday and Friday as another cold front and low pressure system move through the region. While some thunder is possible, strong or severe weather seems unlikely. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s with 60s on Friday. More sun and 70s appear to be on track for next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: WSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: W/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Patchy frost possible. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine. Milder. Breezy at times. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild & breezy. Stray PM shower? HIGH: 73 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Late day shower or thunder. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 74

