Local law enforcement agencies commemorate National Police Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local law enforcement agencies across Northeast Wisconsin are commemorating National Police Week.

National Police week runs May 14-20 and according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, “pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.”

The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on social media, mentioning the father of one of their fallen officers:

“...we remember and honor these officers. Our FDLPD Family asks our community to join us and take a moment out of your day to do the same.

We are grateful Bill Kurer (father of Officer Joe Kurer EOW 9.22.21) represented FDLPD and participated in the Police Unity Tour.”

As we’ve reported, Fond du Lac Officer Joseph Kurer, 26, died in 2021 after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. The police department said Kurer contracted COVID-19 while working and classified his death as a line of duty death.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department also took to social media, saying:

“We are proud to work alongside many great law enforcement partners throughout Door County.”

A lieutenant from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office road a bike to Washington, D.C. to go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Lieutenant Lori Seiler is among more than 2,000 law enforcement officers nationwide, pedaling on a powerful mission to honor fallen officers.

“We’ve lost four this year so far, and it really does hit home and a lot of the officers I ride with and the survivors, it impacts them,” she explained.

You can find the National Police Week schedule of events here.

