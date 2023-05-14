Kaukauna Police Department warns of car break-ins

WLUK
WLUK(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers in Kaukauna have recently taken complaints in which windows of vehicles were smashed in and items stolen from inside the cars.

This has occurred across the Fox Valley at several businesses, according to a statement issued by Kaukauna Police. Although the department is working diligently to apprehend the perpetrators, the best way to stop those break-ins from happening is smart prevention: Police are urging residents to take all their valuables with them and leave nothing in their vehicles, particularly not in plain sight.

The department is urging victims to call law enforcement immediately should they have discovered damage to their car and property missing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kindness on Mother's Day takes off the stress
Mother’s Day is not a happy day for everyone
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus in Wisconsin
Splash pad at Bell Children's Garden at Green Bay Botanical Garden
New Bell Children’s Garden at Green Bay Botanical Garden opened
Jonathan Owens signs with Packers
Packers sign safety Jonathan Owens
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp

Latest News

National Police Week
Local law enforcement agencies commemorate National Police Week
Law enforcement dispatch center
Brown County officials give tips on how to avoid unnecessary 911 calls
Mother's Day (Bo)
Mother's Day (Bo)
Tatyanna Zech
Friends and the community rally to help with Tatyanna Zech's funeral expenses