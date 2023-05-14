Kaukauna Police Department warns of car break-ins

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers in Kaukauna have recently taken complaints in which windows of vehicles were smashed in and items stolen from inside the cars.

This has occurred across the Fox Valley at several businesses, according to a statement issued by Kaukauna Police. Although the department is working diligently to apprehend the perpetrators, the best way to stop those break-ins from happening is smart prevention: Police are urging residents to take all their valuables with them and leave nothing in their vehicles, particularly not in plain sight.

The department is urging victims to call law enforcement immediately should they have discovered damage to their car and property missing.

