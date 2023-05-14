Injured Iraq veteran honored with a special bike from Harley-Davidson

The bike comes form a group called Hogs for Heroes
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bikers at Vandervest Harley-Davidson were revving up support for the 25th veteran to earn a Hogs For Heroes bike - Derek Gagne is a two-time Purple Heart and Bronze Medal recipient.

There was a smile on his face as he accepted the keys to his gifted Harley-Davidson Street Glide, courtesy of the nonprofit Hogs For Heroes and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 1-39.

Hogs For Heroes’ founder Kevin Thompson described Gagne’s time serving in Iraq.

“It was a mortar into the base – it exploded right near him. Shrapnel up and down the side of his body but he not only survived that. He pulled two other soldiers to safety and saved their lives,” Thompson said.

Months later, a projectile hit his Humvee - causing him to lose his right leg and vision in his left eye.

Gagne continues to push past obstacles, even regaining his motorcycle endorsement after losing it because of his injuries. He believes riding motorcycles is therapeutic.

“It’s great to get out. And you just feel free and your thought process is changed and clarity comes. It’s a nice freeing moment where you can just enjoy the air, the day that’s outside, the surroundings, the environment. It’s just great to get out and ride,” Derek Gagne remarked.

If you know a veteran in our state you think deserves a Harley-Davidson, you can nominate them. We’ve got application information posted at: https://www.wbay.com/page/featured-links/

