CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Utility companies are warning of scammers threatening to shut off power

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says residents can expect an increase in the scam calls, because the State Utility Disconnection Moratorium ended on April 15, 2023. That is the end of the winter months when utilities can’t shut off power.

Utility companies are using social media platforms like Facebook to warn about shut off scams.

Wisconsin Public Service says if a call, email or text message seems suspicious - don’t respond. Scammers may even make it look like the real utility is calling. They may even manipulate caller ID to display “WPS”.

They can even use a recording making it sound like it’s your company. They’ll be demanding, threatening to disconnect in a matter of hours, trying to scare consumers into paying them. They will ask for payment with a prepaid debit card or gift card, or a payment app like Zelle or an unusual payment method such as Bitcoin.

Companies say they’ll never try to scare customers in this way and they will typically try to make contact several times by mail about past due bills - not by a phone call the same day.

Anyone who feels victimized should call the police as soon as possible. Also, whenever a person is at the door pretending to work for a utility, residents are urged to ask for proper identification. It’s not rude or illegal, but a measure of safety.

Consumer protection says scammers will use all sorts of things - they may mention work orders, billing statements, truck numbers or other very specific details to make their story sound legitimate - hoping to scare people.

When in doubt, authorities say, contact your utility first to make sure no scammers are trying to set a trap.

