Brown County officials give tips on how to avoid unnecessary 911 calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the week from May 7, 2023, to May 13, 2023, nearly 1,000 accidental 911 calls were processed by various law enforcement agencies in Brown County, according to the Brown County Public Safety Communications Department.

Each and every one of them needs to be followed up, reads a statement issued by authorities - and emergency resources need to be send to many, only to find out and confirm there was no emergency situation.

As a logical result, truly emergent 911 calls will ring for longer, and take more time to respond to because officers have to deal with the flood of accidental dials and false alarms.

Officials are urging the public to stay on the line in case of an accidental 911 call and verify all information. If a text has been received by law enforcement, recipients should reply with all the requested details.

Brown County advises that most smartphones and watches have emergency SOS features that may be activated by pressing the volume or power buttons multiple times. To deactivate those features, authorities give the following tips:

Android:

1. Open your phone’s setting app.

2. Tap safety & emergency SOS

3. Turn off the feature “use emergency SOS”

iPhone:

1. Go to settings>Emergency SOS

2. Turn “Call with 5 presses” on or off: Rapidly press the side button five times to start a countdown to call emergency services.

iWatch:

1. Open the watch app on your iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab.

2. Tap Emergency SOS

3. Turn off Hold Side Button to dial.

