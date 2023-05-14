Brown County officials give tips on how to avoid unnecessary 911 calls

Inundation of false alarms blocks responses to true emergencies
Law enforcement dispatch center
Law enforcement dispatch center(KY3)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the week from May 7, 2023, to May 13, 2023, nearly 1,000 accidental 911 calls were processed by various law enforcement agencies in Brown County, according to the Brown County Public Safety Communications Department.

Each and every one of them needs to be followed up, reads a statement issued by authorities - and emergency resources need to be send to many, only to find out and confirm there was no emergency situation.

As a logical result, truly emergent 911 calls will ring for longer, and take more time to respond to because officers have to deal with the flood of accidental dials and false alarms.

Officials are urging the public to stay on the line in case of an accidental 911 call and verify all information. If a text has been received by law enforcement, recipients should reply with all the requested details.

Brown County advises that most smartphones and watches have emergency SOS features that may be activated by pressing the volume or power buttons multiple times. To deactivate those features, authorities give the following tips:

Android:

1. Open your phone’s setting app.

2. Tap safety & emergency SOS

3. Turn off the feature “use emergency SOS”

iPhone:

1. Go to settings>Emergency SOS

2. Turn “Call with 5 presses” on or off: Rapidly press the side button five times to start a countdown to call emergency services.

iWatch:

1. Open the watch app on your iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab.

2. Tap Emergency SOS

3. Turn off Hold Side Button to dial.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kindness on Mother's Day takes off the stress
Mother’s Day is not a happy day for everyone
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus in Wisconsin
Splash pad at Bell Children's Garden at Green Bay Botanical Garden
New Bell Children’s Garden at Green Bay Botanical Garden opened
Jonathan Owens signs with Packers
Packers sign safety Jonathan Owens
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp

Latest News

National Police Week
Local law enforcement agencies commemorate National Police Week
WLUK
Kaukauna Police Department warns of car break-ins
Mother's Day (Bo)
Mother's Day (Bo)
Tatyanna Zech
Friends and the community rally to help with Tatyanna Zech's funeral expenses