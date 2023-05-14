Benefit held in Fond du Lac to cover funeral expenses for shooting victim

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Tatyanna Zech died in a shooting at the Maplewood Commons Apartment complex on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

She was taking out the garbage after a barbecue when she was hit. Other victims include a 49-year-old man who was struck by a bullet while sleeping in an upper apartment, and an 18-year-old man - who police say was likely the target. Another person was grazed by a bullet.

The suspects fled, but 14-year-old Parise Larry jr. turned himself in on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

17-year-old Antonio Johnston remains on the run, with a nationwide warrant issued for his arrest.

Tatyanna Zech’s family is still healing - but they aren’t alone right now.

Local businesses and people in the area are coming together for support.

“I’m gonna miss her. That’s what’s going to happen. I’m going to miss her dearly.” said Ricky Zech, Tatyanna’s grandfather.

Ricky Zech remembers his granddaughter’s bright laughter and warm smile, showing videos of Tatyanna during a fundraiser in downtown Fond du Lac. People donated more than 20 baskets for a raffle, plus artwork, signifying Taty’s love for drawing.

All the money raised will help the family with funeral expenses.

“It’s kind of sad that it took a tragic thing to happen for the community to come together but it’s also very heartwarming that the community is coming together for Taty’s family in this hard time,” said Katie Gray, organizer of the fundraiser.

“My daughter, Nicki. She’s taking it the hardest. She is. And so is the rest of the family. What else are you gonna do, you know? It never should’ve happened,” Ricky Zech said.

A Gofundme is collecting donations to help with the expenses. You can find that fundraiser by heading to:

