SUNDAY MORNING RAIN POSSIBLE FOR SOME

Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day(WBAY)
By Keith Gibson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain will remain possible for some of us on Mother’s day but it’s not going to be an all day washout. Conditions will improve during the afternoon. Milder air builds back in for the start of the work week.

Skies will be variably cloudy this evening and tonight. Look for lows ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds from the ENE 5-15 mph may gust over 25 mph at times. Scattered showers will remain possible.

Mother's Day Planner
Mother's Day Planner(WBAY)

Additional showers are possible Sunday, especially south of Appleton during the first half of the day. Gradual drying and clearing should take place from north to south during the afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the 60s... with some 50s near Lake Michigan once again. Winds continue from the ENE 5-15 mph.

Sunshine and 70s return Monday. More 70s are possible Tuesday but a cold front may spark a few showers as it moves through during the afternoon.

We’ll cool down into the 60s for Wednesday but fair skies can be expected with high pressure. Another chance of rain exists Thursday and Friday with a cold front and lingering low pressure center.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES:1-2′

MONDAY: WSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variablyt cloudy. Chance of showers. LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy AM with showers mainly SOUTH of the Fox Cities. Gradual PM clearing. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of rain. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71

