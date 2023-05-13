A special team of officers and volunteers attended fallen deputy Kaitie Leising’s funeral services

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Many representatives and members of the Law Enforcement Death Response Team come from NE Wisconsin.

Times of trauma, tragedy and great loss result in heavy emotional weight for fellow officers to bear. When that happens, Wisconsin has a special team that steps in.

“Trauma is trauma and it affects law enforcement just like it does anyone else,” said former Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas. He is a member of the Law Enforcement Death Response Team - a dedicated group of volunteers that formed in 1999 to provide support when a community loses one of their own.

Most recently, Thomas was called to St. Croix in the wake of Kaitie Leising’s death.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around the pain that that community is dealing with right now,” Todd Thomas said.

Far too many departments, he continued, now know what it’s like to lose one of their own. He added that the Law Enforcement Death Response Team reaches out with multiple resources from washing squad cars to providing mental health support.

“We will take whatever we can off their plate, whatever gives the time that they need to be together and to work on trying to understand what happened,” he explained further.

The team helps with peer counseling, funeral arrangements, and even finds officers to cover shifts so the department can grieve.

“I’ve been to Barron County and St. Croix County. We’ve got a community that has had multiple line of duty deaths now,” he said.

Less than a month before Leising was gunned down, Barron County lost Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel, who were shot during a traffic stop. Barron and St. Croix Counties are only about an hour apart.

“Officers, every time they leave the house, they might go to a what seems like a normally routine call whether it be a traffic stop or they’re checking on the traffic crash - they never know who they’re going to encounter,” said Ryan Windorff, President, Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police.

Ryan Windorff is the President of the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police - another group lending support to grieving communities.

Along with the death of Milwaukee Officer Peter Jerving, the deaths of Leising, Breidenbach and Scheel account for the second highest number of law enforcement deaths int the country - all by gunfire.

“I wish I had the answer to know why we’re seeing this spike, not only in Wisconsin but nationwide,” Windorff wondered.

He says as a society, we should be thankful that there are still men and women who are willing to put on a badge - and take an oath to protect and serve.

“They’re just like everyone else - they’re not super heroes, but we expect them to be able to handle these things like super heroes,” agreed Todd Thomas.

He says with police week approaching, it’s a great opportunity to thank an officer or a sheriff’s deputy, since all of them are walking a line few people know about.

“You will see tragedy and you will deal with tragedy, but you will also see some of the most amazing honorable things and most heroic people,” he said.

