SCATTERED SHOWERS SATURDAY... LOWER CHANCES MOTHER’S DAY

Skies will stay relatively cloudy overnight. We should be mostly dry into the early morning hours, but more widespread rain should develop across the area Saturday morning. It will be more widespread through the Fox Valley and southward with more in the way of drier weather north. Times of rain can be expected through the day, along with a northeast breeze gusting to 20 mph. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s with some lower 70s in the Northwoods.

Your Mother’s Day morning looks wet, mainly SOUTH and WEST of the Fox Cities. But, skies will begin to clear out in the afternoon and we should finish the day mostly sunny. The northeast breeze continues, and highs will be cooler... in the lower 60s. Monday morning will be cool with a mix of 30s and 40s, but with plenty of afternoon sunshine highs should surge back into the middle 70s.

The rest of next week’s weather should be dictated by a pair of weathermakers. The first is a weak cold front arriving on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday should still get into the lower half of the 70s, but spotty afternoon showers could develop as the front pushes into Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with mid 60s, but skies will be sunny. Another system gets into the area late Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon should be back to near 70 degrees, but we’re in the lower 60s with scattered rain on the backside of that system Friday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: NNE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers SOUTH. A mild night. LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Generally cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

MOTHER’S DAY: Morning rain SOUTH and WEST, then clearing in the afternoon. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Bright sunshine. Warmer but breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for PM showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, but cooler. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Late showers, possibly a t’storm. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. Cooler. HIGH: 63

