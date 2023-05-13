Local food drive called “Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger” celebrated in Green Bay

Donations go into the mailbox and are picked up there
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich made a proclamation for the event at the Green Bay City Hall on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Officials say it is important for everyone participating in the drive to help needy families in the community.

The event works by people putting non-perishable items in their mailbox and as postal carriers do their jobs, they pick up the food to go to the drive.

“It is very important. This is a time where some of the winter stores have been depleted. Uh, this is the largest one day food drive in America and its an opportunity to restock the shelves through the summer months when school is out,” said Jack Mannion, Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Green Bay.

Mannion also says that since the food drives started in the State of Wisconsin, 4.5 million pounds have been donated.

