Colleges were handing out diplomas in NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At the University of Wisconsin, two events were held: One in the morning of May 13, the other one in the afternoon.

The graduation includes students from all four of UW-Green Bay’s campuses. located in Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Green Bay.

Half of those graduates in this year’s spring class are first generation students, meaning they are the first from their families to earn academic laurels.

More than 1,100 students and their families took part. UW-Green Bay surpassed the 50,000th graduate with the ceremony.

Also in the Fox Valley, the University of Oshkosh held their commencement ceremony on May 13, 2023. Many of the speakers took time to wish each graduate luck in the future as they pursue their dream careers. One student had some inspiring words.

“Let us dream; the seemingly impossible dreams and make them real. Let us dream with our eyes wide open,” said Breana van der Wielen, class speaker.

The chancellor of the university said he is proud of the accomplishments celebrated in today’s commencement ceremony. He also recognizes and applauds the determination graduates have put into the completion of their studies.

And at Howard University in Washington, D.C. today, President Joe Biden gave a commencement address. He received the honorary doctor of letters.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a Howard graduate and carries a degree from the school. Howard is one of the largest historically Black universities in the United States.

”Today, I come here to Howard to continue the work to redeem the soul of this nation, because it’s here where I see the future. We can finally resolve those ongoing questions about who we are as a nation – that puts the strength of our diversity at the center. A future for all Americans, a future I see you leading,” President Biden said in his address.

The last time a sitting president spoke at Howard’s graduation, was in 2016 when then President Barack Obama delivered the address.

