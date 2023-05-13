CLOUDY WITH SPRINKLES FOR MOTHER’S DAY, SUNNY STREAK COMING

A slow moving system has been impacting the Central Plains for a few days, but it’s starting to fall apart. Strong high pressure from Canada has been pushing dry air into the system from the northeast. This will cause the rain potential to lower over northeast Wisconsin as the dry air dominates over the humid air. Any rain that does develop will focus over central Wisconsin and maybe certain spotty areas in northeast Wisconsin. If any rain does develop over northeast Wisconsin, it will be brief and very light. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but it’s still around average. Winds will be breezy from the northeast gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Heading into Mother’s Day, clouds will stick around for the morning hours and even see spotty sprinkles, but again anything that does develop will be brief and light. By Sunday afternoon, sunshine will gradually come back but highs will only be in the lower 60s. Winds will also be calmer from the northeast between 5-10 mph. High pressure from Canada will push out the slow moving system causing the gradual clearing. High pressure will keep northeast Wisconsin sunny and dry starting Sunday afternoon through at least next Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15 MPH, WAVE: NE 10-20 KTS. 1-3″

TONIGHT: NNE 5-15 MPH, WAVE: NNE 10-20 KTS. 1-3″

SUNDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH, WAVE: ENE 5-10 KTS 1-2″

TODAY: Cloudy and spotty showers, breezy. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Cloudy, spotty showers. Mild & calm. LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy morning with isolated showers, then mostly sunny by afternoon. HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Sunshine & mild. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, maybe late showers? HIGH: 72 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler, still mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 64

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.