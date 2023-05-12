Woman arrested for fleeing a traffic stop and injuring a Green Bay Police officer

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -A Green Bay woman was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop and injuring a police officer.

Stephanie Ray, 35, is accused of driving off from a traffic stop on Thursday, April 13. It happened near the intersection of West Walnut Street and South Chestnut Avenue.

Ray was pulled over when an officer noticed her registration plates did not match the vehicle.

During the stop, police say Ray became combative and refused to exit her vehicle. While the officer was trying to remove Ray from the vehicle, Ray allegedly put the vehicle into drive with the officer still partially inside. The officer was dragged by the door before being thrown from the vehicle.

The officer was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries. The other officer assisting at the scene wasn’t hurt.

Police arrested Ray on Thursday, May 11, at a home in the 700 block of North Broadway Street.

Charges have been referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

