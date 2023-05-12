When the Packers schedule started to circulate - it was fun at the airports as well

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - At the Appleton International Airport, there are certain perks to being a cheese head.

When the leaked schedule first came out and managers saw that October game in Las Vegas, they got on the phone and created a flight especially for Packers fans.

How to get the fans to Nevada was on the top of the mind for managers.

“The publication The Athletic, along with Sports Illustrated, leaked the Packers schedule and it has the Packers playing in Las Vegas Monday night October ninth,” said Jesse Funk, Appleton International Airport.

Normally Allegiant flies to Las Vegas from Appleton Sunday through Thursday, but the airline added a flight on Saturday, October 7, 2023 and on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, so fans can get to and from the game.

“Just so you can get to that game - just so Packer’s fans can get to Las Vegas yes absolutely, how cool is that? That is very cool and some great flights, they are nonstop flights,” said Jesse Funk.

There are 186 seats on the flight - tickets are running around $700 round trip.

“It is gonna be a green and gold flight, probably a few adult beverages to be had, we hope they win, absolutely,” Jesse Funk stated.

“So I was driving into work, and the schedule is posted online and I heard about it right away. My phone started blowing up. We got busy the minute we were walking in the door, it’s like Christmas” explained Linda Garvey, Appleton Paper Valley Hotel.

She says from an economic point of view, the schedule is one of the best she’s seen.

“We’re really looking forward to the Jordan love era and we’re hoping for a postseason. We’re really looking forward to the Jordan Love era and we’re hoping for a postseason,” she added.

Local visitors bureaus and city leaders say the Packers bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to Green Bay and also the Fox Valley.

