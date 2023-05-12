‘Very High’ fire danger in areas across Northeast Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Oconto, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR has issued high fire danger warnings for areas across Northeast Wisconsin, especially towards the Northwoods.

Here is the map showing the fire danger levels across Wisconsin.

The ‘very high’ danger includes the following counties: Oconto, Shawano, Marinette, and Menominee.

It also includes Forest, Florence, and Langlade counties.

Oconto Fire & Rescue posted the following message on its Facebook page:

Fire Danger today is VERY HIGH. Burning Permit Restrictions -- Due to fire weather conditions, burning is not allowed today. All DNR-issued burning permits are suspended. Burning in barrels, debris piles, and grass or wooded areas with your DNR annual burning permit is prohibited. Campfires, though strongly discouraged, are allowed if used solely for cooking or warming purposes, but please use extreme caution. Consider having small campfires in a designated fire ring or device in the evening hours to avoid burning under elevated fire conditions typically found during the day.”

