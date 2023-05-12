USDA announces motorized trails in various counties remain closed, others are already open

Motorized trail in Wisconsin forest
Motorized trail in Wisconsin forest(United States Department of Agriculture)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has delayed the opening of motorized trails in several counties until May 25, 2023. due to adverse weather conditions. This announcement encompasses the following counties:

- Ashland

- Bayfield

- Price

- Sawyer

Trails were opened in:

- Florence

- Forest

- Langlade

- Oconto

- Oneida

- Tayler

- Vilas

“Based on careful assessments this week, it was determined that motorized trails in some counties can be open now that the tread is dry and firm,” said USDA Forest Service Recreation Program Manager Karen Katz. “Trails in Forest, Langlade, and Oconto counties were cleared by USDA Forest Service and partners in April, and now that the tread is dry, they are ready to ride.”

While some small trees are down on trails in Florence county, trails are passable.

“Take the time to plan ahead. Check USDA Forest Service visitor use maps before you head out to ensure where to ride,” Katz said.

Maps are available online, here: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/cnnf/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5110152.

For more information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, please visit the website at www.fs.usda.gov/CNNF or follow updates on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CNNF002 and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CNNF002.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
2023 Packers schedule released
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Driver pinned when semi falls over in Fond du Lac roundabout
Fire swept through a mobile home in a wooded area of Oconto County
Resident safe after Oconto County mobile home fire

Latest News

USDA ranger planting tree
USDA and volunteers team up to replant storm damaged forest areas in Northern Wisconsin
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Funeral services for fallen St.Croix Deputy Kaitie Leising will be held on Friday
The Wisconsin DNR has issued a 'very high' fire danger for areas across Northeast Wisconsin
‘Very High’ fire danger in areas across Northeast Wisconsin
Woman arrested, accused of dragging a police officer while trying to flee a traffic stop
Woman arrested for fleeing a traffic stop and injuring a Green Bay Police officer