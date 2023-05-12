USDA announces motorized trails in various counties remain closed, others are already open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has delayed the opening of motorized trails in several counties until May 25, 2023. due to adverse weather conditions. This announcement encompasses the following counties:

- Ashland

- Bayfield

- Price

- Sawyer

Trails were opened in:

- Florence

- Forest

- Langlade

- Oconto

- Oneida

- Tayler

- Vilas

“Based on careful assessments this week, it was determined that motorized trails in some counties can be open now that the tread is dry and firm,” said USDA Forest Service Recreation Program Manager Karen Katz. “Trails in Forest, Langlade, and Oconto counties were cleared by USDA Forest Service and partners in April, and now that the tread is dry, they are ready to ride.”

While some small trees are down on trails in Florence county, trails are passable.

“Take the time to plan ahead. Check USDA Forest Service visitor use maps before you head out to ensure where to ride,” Katz said.

Maps are available online, here: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/cnnf/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5110152.

For more information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, please visit the website at www.fs.usda.gov/CNNF or follow updates on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CNNF002 and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CNNF002.

