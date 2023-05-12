Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators

FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday, May 12, 2023 that ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville should recall 67 million inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. (Adam Lau/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville should recall 67 million inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. At least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators, the agency said.

The recall would cover a large portion of the 284 million vehicles now on U.S. roads, but the percentage is difficult to determine. Some have ARC inflators for both the driver and front passenger.

In a letter posted Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded after an eight-year investigation that ARC front driver and passenger inflators have a safety defect.

But ARC responded that it no defect exists in the inflators, and that any problems were related to isolated manufacturing issues.

The next step in the process is for NHTSA to schedule a public hearing. It could then take the company to court to force a recall.

Also Friday, NHTSA posted documents showing that General Motors is recalling nearly 1 million vehicles equipped with ARC inflators. The recall covers certain 2014-2017 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia SUVs.

The automaker says an inflator explosion “may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death.”

Owners will be notified by letter starting June 25, but no fix is available yet. They’ll get another letter when one is ready.

___

This story has updated to clarify that the portion of U.S. vehicles on the road would be less than the one quarter because some vehicles have ARC driver and passenger inflators.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
2023 Packers schedule released
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Woman arrested, accused of dragging a police officer while trying to flee a traffic stop
Woman arrested for fleeing a traffic stop and injuring a Green Bay Police officer
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Natalia Hitchcock in court at sentencing
Sheboygan Falls mom sentenced to mental institution for killing 8-year-old son

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the new stamp honoring Native American...
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
Appleton PD Memorial team
Local law enforcement departments sent special teams to St.Croix
Jerry Nicholson Director of Student Services Unified School District of De Pere
Academic Administrators are spearheading new effort to combat mental health issues with students
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say
Wetter and cooler weather in store for Mother's Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly wet weekend ahead