SEVERAL RAIN CHANCES THROUGH MOTHER’S DAY

Skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower half of the 50s. We should be dry on Friday morning, but the clouds will continue to thicken. By the afternoon, scattered rain showers will develop... mainly from the Fox Valley southward. Skies will still be cloudy north, but most of the rain will stay away. Look for highs in the middle 70s.

Any rain should be ending Friday evening and clouds will linger overnight. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but dry, save for a very isolated shower. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler with highs in the upper 60s. For Mother’s Day a weak weather disturbance will push in from the southwest. It will be battling dry air in Northeast Wisconsin, but we will likely see some scattered rain showers south/west of the Fox Cities. It will be cooler with highs close to 60 degrees.

Temperatures should trend warmer again next week. Skies will clear by Monday allowing for a mostly sunny afternoon. Winds could be a bit breezy, but highs will surge back into the middle 70s. Another low rain chance arrives with a cold front on Tuesday. Look for a brief temperature drop Wednesday with highs back to near 70° on Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Mild and calm. LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, brief sunshine. Cooler and breezy. Stray shower? HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy and cool. Showers mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warmer, but breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with a spotty shower. HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. HIGH: 70

