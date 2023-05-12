SCATTERED SHOWERS MAINLY SOUTH THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Our next weathermaker is swirling out in the High Plains. It’s a storm system that will create multiple rain chances. While this area of low pressure is drifting towards us, it’s also about to encounter high pressure spreading out of Canada. That’s going to keep most of our showers from near Highway 29 and to the SOUTH. Folks farther north will see drier weather.

With mostly cloudy skies and an east breeze off of Lake Michigan, it’s not going to be as warm as yesterday. Highs will vary from the 60s by the lakeshore, to the upper 70s in the Northwoods. Look for low to mid 70s in the Fox Valley early this afternoon.

As the high pressure system builds towards us, it’s going to turn cooler this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s tomorrow, with lower 60s on Sunday. Your Mother’s Day morning looks wet, again mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. But, if all goes well, skies will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Hopefully, we’ll get to see some sunshine late in the weekend.

Next week will have plenty of sunshine... But the expected dry conditions and occasional breezy weather, may lead to very high fire danger. That’s most likely to become an issue in the Northwoods, where there’s still a lack of new green vegetation. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans next week...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. A few showers SOUTH. Not as warm. HIGH: 74, but cooler 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers SOUTH. A mild night. LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MOTHER’S DAY: Morning rain SOUTH, then clearing in the afternoon. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Bright sunshine. Warmer and turning breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers at night. HIGH: 70

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.