Packers schedule leaked - and fans are trying to snatch up Airbnb and hotel rooms already

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hotels brace for an influx of calls after the Packers schedule has been officially released in the evening of May 11, 2023.

But with the leak earlier on Thursday, May 11, fans have been reaching out nonstop to hotels and rentals like Airbnb hoping to make reservations.

Some hotels, including Lodge Kohler and the Hilton Garden Inn will begin accepting reservations right after the release of the official schedule. And others, like the Spring Hill Suites say it’ll be a few more days before rooms will be available to book for game days.

But for Airbnb and VRBO rentals, availability varies. Our reporter spoke with one woman on Shadow Lane - in the shadow of Lambeau Field. Her calendar is already almost full,

“At about 7 o’clock, I got a text saying ‘I found a schedule leak’. And then it started and by probably 10 o’clock, I had 4 or 5 of the games confirmed that they were going to rent and all based on the schedule leak being accurate, which it usually is. And then I think I have one game left to rent yet and that one probably will be taken by the end of the day,” said Zoi Belschner, home owner.

