New Bell Children’s Garden at Green Bay Botanical Garden opened

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you and your kids love being outside - there’s a great new destination in Green Bay worth exploring.

The space is a 2.5 acre wonderland. featuring a splash pad, vegetable garden, no less than five accessible tree houses and much more.

Construction on the more than $13 million project started a year ago. The director of education says it gives kids the chance to learn through playing and engaging with nature.

”The Bell Children’s Garden at the Green Bay Botanical Garden has a variety of different spaces. There’s tree houses with vignettes of birds. Not only can kids run and play, but it inspires them to think ‘where did this strawberry come from?’ There’s lots of different opportunities,” explained Linda Gustke, Director of Education and Guest Experience.

Everyone gets in free today.

Good to know: There is no charge for moms and kids on Sunday, May 14, 2023, for Mother’s Day.

And kids get in free of charge with a paid adult throughout May 21, 2023.

