New Bell Children’s Garden at Green Bay Botanical Garden opened

Lots of family fun
Monarchs & Meadows, one of the eight displays to be located in the Garden, will highlight how...
Monarchs & Meadows, one of the eight displays to be located in the Garden, will highlight how meadow habitats are often overlooked, yet critical homes to many wildflowers and pollinators. (Photo courtesy Green Bay Botanical Garden/John Oates Photography)(Green Bay Botanical Garden/John Oates Photography)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you and your kids love being outside - there’s a great new destination in Green Bay worth exploring.

The space is a 2.5 acre wonderland. featuring a splash pad, vegetable garden, no less than five accessible tree houses and much more.

Construction on the more than $13 million project started a year ago. The director of education says it gives kids the chance to learn through playing and engaging with nature.

”The Bell Children’s Garden at the Green Bay Botanical Garden has a variety of different spaces. There’s tree houses with vignettes of birds. Not only can kids run and play, but it inspires them to think ‘where did this strawberry come from?’ There’s lots of different opportunities,” explained Linda Gustke, Director of Education and Guest Experience.

Everyone gets in free today.

Good to know: There is no charge for moms and kids on Sunday, May 14, 2023, for Mother’s Day.

And kids get in free of charge with a paid adult throughout May 21, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
2023 Packers schedule released
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Woman arrested, accused of dragging a police officer while trying to flee a traffic stop
Woman arrested for fleeing a traffic stop and injuring a Green Bay Police officer
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Natalia Hitchcock in court at sentencing
Sheboygan Falls mom sentenced to mental institution for killing 8-year-old son

Latest News

Kindness on Mother's Day takes off the stress
Mother's Day can mean emotional stress for many, here's how to cope with it
Mother's Day flowers
Mother’s Day is not a happy day for everyone
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis cases among Delta County paper mill employees rises to 118
Motorized trail in Wisconsin forest
USDA announces motorized trails in various counties remain closed, others are already open