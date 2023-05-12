Mother’s Day is not a happy day for everyone

The most important rule: Be kind to yourself
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The holiday comes with a lot of emotions, sometimes including sadness, disappointments, or even anger - often associated with losing a loved one or having a strained relationship.

One psychologist with the University of Wisconsin-Health says reframing your view of the day can help you work through the hard feelings.

“Dont be surprised if you really struggle. It could be this year or even in an upcoming year that’s really normal for a lot of people based on what’s going on in your life, and I think the biggest thing is to not isolate yourself and reach out for support,” said Shilagh Mirgain, Psychologist UW-Health.

Other ways to cope on Mother’s Day include being kind to yourself, practicing forgiveness, acceptance and celebrating in your own way.

