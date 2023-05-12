Mental health care navigation program now available in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A typical student in De PEre interested in accessing care for their mental health could see wait times of three, four, even up to eight months before booking an appointment with a professional.

Chris Thompson, the Superintendent of the Unified School District of De Pere, says timely access to care is essential, and is heightened by effects of the pandemic.

“That sense of isolation, had a negative impact of building that sense of belonging, that sense of continuity, community and support because you didn’t feel you were able to have access,” said Thompson.

He also says three consecutive days of community conversations helped them prioritize student needs by hearing directly from them.

“All thirteen tables and groups listed in their mads, sads, and glads, that they were mad and frustrated about the unmet mental health needs in our community,” said Jerry Nicholson, the Director of Student Services for the district.

In response, Nicholson implemented ‘care solace,’ an online portal that navigates the mental health care system to find available providers matched to specific needs. It will ask a user questions to match them to mental health care best-suited for them such as if they have insurance, what issues they’re dealing with, and the kind of service they want to receive. Any person using the software remains completely anonymous.

“We’re talking about just getting connected to those services without having to make 30, 40, 50 phone calls themselves, or wait for months and months to get the help,” said Nicholson.

Other districts like Howard-suamico and ashwaubenon are also using the program, and have reported shorter wait-times.

Anyone living in De Pere or a surrounding area can access the service under the De Pere school district’s website under the families and resources tab.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.