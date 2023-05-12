Mental health care navigation program now available in De Pere

(WBRC)
By Emily Reilly
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A typical student in De PEre interested in accessing care for their mental health could see wait times of three, four, even up to eight months before booking an appointment with a professional.

Chris Thompson, the Superintendent of the Unified School District of De Pere, says timely access to care is essential, and is heightened by effects of the pandemic.

“That sense of isolation, had a negative impact of building that sense of belonging, that sense of continuity, community and support because you didn’t feel you were able to have access,” said Thompson.

He also says three consecutive days of community conversations helped them prioritize student needs by hearing directly from them.

“All thirteen tables and groups listed in their mads, sads, and glads, that they were mad and frustrated about the unmet mental health needs in our community,” said Jerry Nicholson, the Director of Student Services for the district.

In response, Nicholson implemented ‘care solace,’ an online portal that navigates the mental health care system to find available providers matched to specific needs. It will ask a user questions to match them to mental health care best-suited for them such as if they have insurance, what issues they’re dealing with, and the kind of service they want to receive. Any person using the software remains completely anonymous.

“We’re talking about just getting connected to those services without having to make 30, 40, 50 phone calls themselves, or wait for months and months to get the help,” said Nicholson.

Other districts like Howard-suamico and ashwaubenon are also using the program, and have reported shorter wait-times.

Anyone living in De Pere or a surrounding area can access the service under the De Pere school district’s website under the families and resources tab.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
2023 Packers schedule released
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Woman arrested, accused of dragging a police officer while trying to flee a traffic stop
Woman arrested for fleeing a traffic stop and injuring a Green Bay Police officer
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Natalia Hitchcock in court at sentencing
Sheboygan Falls mom sentenced to mental institution for killing 8-year-old son

Latest News

Wetter and cooler weather in store for Mother's Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly wet weekend ahead
Kate Burns UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs
INTERVIEW: Big day coming up for seniors at UW-Green Bay
Kate Burns UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs
INTERVIEW: 50,000th graduate at UW-Green Bay
Bobby Joe Fritz
DEBRIEF:Bobby Joe Fritz 40 years
Care Solace Tool
DEBRIEF: De Pere Mental Health