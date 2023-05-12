INTERVIEW: 50,000th graduate at UW-Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday, May 13, 2023 will be a big day for graduating seniors at UW-Green Bay, with commencement ceremonies being held.

Not only will the college celebrate its 50,000th graduate - another landmark achievement will take the spotlight as well.

Of the more than 1,100 graduates, about 50% are first-generation students - meaning they are the first in their families to attend college.

Kate Burns, UW- Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs is in the studio to explain everything in more detail.

