Funeral services for fallen St.Croix Deputy Kaitie Leising will be held on Friday

ST.CROIX, Wis. (WBAY) - Visitation started in the morning of May 12, 2023, at Hudson High School in Western Wisconsin.

The service itself commences in the early afternoon at 12:30 p.m., with law enforcement honors outside the venue.

WBAY will livestream the event on our website at https://www.wbay.com/livestream/ and on our Facebook page.

Police officers from departments around the state will be in attendance.

Leising leaves behind her wife and 3-month-old baby.

Officials say that an alleged drunk driver shot the 29-year-old Leising during a traffic stop on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

