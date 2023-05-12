Funeral services for fallen St.Croix Deputy Kaitie Leising will be held on Friday

St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities say. She was was hired by St. Croix County in 2022 after she spent approximately two years working for another sheriff's office.(Source: St. Croix County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST.CROIX, Wis. (WBAY) - Visitation started in the morning of May 12, 2023, at Hudson High School in Western Wisconsin.

The service itself commences in the early afternoon at 12:30 p.m., with law enforcement honors outside the venue.

WBAY will livestream the event on our website at https://www.wbay.com/livestream/ and on our Facebook page.

Police officers from departments around the state will be in attendance.

Leising leaves behind her wife and 3-month-old baby.

Officials say that an alleged drunk driver shot the 29-year-old Leising during a traffic stop on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
2023 Packers schedule released
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Driver pinned when semi falls over in Fond du Lac roundabout
Fire swept through a mobile home in a wooded area of Oconto County
Resident safe after Oconto County mobile home fire

Latest News

The Wisconsin DNR has issued a 'very high' fire danger for areas across Northeast Wisconsin
‘Very High’ fire danger in areas across Northeast Wisconsin
Woman arrested, accused of dragging a police officer while trying to flee a traffic stop
Woman arrested for fleeing a traffic stop and injuring a Green Bay Police officer
We are so grateful for the women who take care of us
Action 2 News This Morning: Mother's Day tribute to our moms
Police video showing arrest of Green Bay man
Police video released about concerns of use of force