Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.
An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.(Jcerulli / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The manager of an Arby’s in Louisiana was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer, police said.

According to reports from KLFY, New Iberia Police confirmed the manager was found dead under “suspicious” conditions Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m.

However, although police are considering the death “suspicious,” officers on the scene told KADN that initial investigation does not point to foul play.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
2023 Packers schedule released
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Driver pinned when semi falls over in Fond du Lac roundabout
Fire swept through a mobile home in a wooded area of Oconto County
Resident safe after Oconto County mobile home fire

Latest News

St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Funeral services for fallen St.Croix Deputy Kaitie Leising will be held on Friday
Kayakers captured their sighting of the "Chicago River Snapper" aka "Chonkosaurus."...
'Chonkosaurus' snapping turtle sighted in Chicago
The student was pronounced dead at the scene.
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus in Wisconsin
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
GRAPHIC: Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely freed after surrendering to manslaughter charge
This photo provided by Joey Santore shows a snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago River....
‘Chonkosaurus,’ plump Chicago snapping turtle captured on video, goes viral