WARMER THURSDAY WITH A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

Fair skies continue tonight with lows in the 50s and some 40s Lakeside. Winds stay reasonably light. There is a chance that the Aurora may be visible this far south again. It’s not guaranteed but you may want to check things out prior to sunrise.

Another great day is on tap for Thursday. Highs inland will be pushing 80° with cooler 60s and 70s close to Lake Michigan. Dry conditions hold. We’ll see more clouds in the region Friday and Saturday. Shower chances will increase a bit but dry air flowing in from the east may limit how much rain actually falls. Look for highs in the 70s on Friday and 60s on Saturday. Lows stay in the 50s.

As for Mother’s Day, plan on a mostly cloudy, damp, and cooler day as an area of low pressure skirts to our south. Highs may only be in the 50s. Temperatures should moderate back into the 60s next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SSW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Aurora may be visible. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few showers. Still mild. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light rain showers. Cooler. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Pleasant with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 66

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.