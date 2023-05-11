Vos: Republicans likely to introduce transgender athlete ban

A demonstrator waves the transgender flag outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol in 2021
A demonstrator waves the transgender flag outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol in 2021(WMTV Elise Romas)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says state Republicans will likely introduce legislation to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls or women’s sports.

Our Milwaukee sister station quotes Vos saying, “I just think it’s wrong. I think we should be able to find some kind of consensus to say everybody has the right to compete but not everybody has a right to always win.”

If the bill passes the Legislature, it faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

In the last legislative session, more than 30 organizations, including the WIAA, which governs high school sports, and University of Wisconsin-Madison, opposed the measure.

