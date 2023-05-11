A TOASTY WARM MID-MAY DAY...

A cluster of weakening thundershowers in southern Minnesota is spreading some clouds into the area. Otherwise, a nearby high pressure system will grant us more sunshine and dry weather. A south breeze will give us even warmer weather than yesterday. Most of our afternoon high temperatures will be close to 80 degrees, with cooler 60s and 70s near Lake Michigan.

Meanwhile, there’s an area of upper-level low pressure in the High Plains... As it wobbles in our direction, we’ll see scattered showers arriving tomorrow, mainly south of Green Bay. However, this weathermaker will be battling into drier air and surface high pressure in the Great Lakes. The rain will struggle to reach areas to the north of Green Bay, with those showers wrapping up tomorrow night.

The weekend looks partly sunny with another chance of rain, mainly south of Green Bay on Sunday. As high pressure builds in from Canada, it’s going to turn cooler. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-half of the 60s, with temperatures barely making it back to 60 degrees on Mother’s Day.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SE/E 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Mild and calm. An isolated shower? LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy and cool. Showers mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warmer, but breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 64

