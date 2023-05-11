Man indicted for drug and firearms offenses on Menominee Indian Reservation

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging 25-year-old Gerald B. Diamond II, according to a written statement issued by Gregory J Haanstad, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The charges include:

1. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C), with a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

2. Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c), with a mandatory minimum consecutive sentence of 5 years, if convicted, and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

3. Felon in Possession of a Firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1), with a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Diamond also faces a period of supervised release, possible fines, and a special assessment for each count, if convicted.

According to filed court documents, on or about March 6, 2023, Boyd possessed methamphetamine and a firearm in furtherance of the intended distribution of the methamphetamine.

Due to previous felony convictions, Diamond was prohibited from possessing firearms at the time of the offense.

