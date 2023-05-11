INTERVIEW: Diane MacDonald, Executive Director of Old Glory Honor Flight

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since 2009, Appleton-based Old Glory Honor Flight has taken more than 5,500 local veterans to see memorials in Washington, D.C., free of charge.

But right now, Old Glory’s waitlist is as low as it’s been in over a decade - at around nine months.

And for the first time, the organization is holding a recruitment event to get more veterans on the waitlist. The event is Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Belmark Inc., 600 Heritage Rd., in De Pere from 9 to 11 a.m. Executive director Diane MacDonald will explain the upcoming recruitment event and who is eligible to apply.

Veterans can also apply online to join an Old Glory Honor Flight at https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/apply-now/veterans/.

