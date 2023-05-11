Green Bay Police Department releases video from arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is releasing body camera footage with audio from the arrest of a person with felony warrants, found in possession of a stolen handgun with an extended magazine, an additional magazine, and THC.

In a written statement, the department states that it is going this route to address community concern regarding the use of force as a body restraint device was used to assist in taking the suspect into custody while he was resisting arrest.

The incident occurred on May 9, 2023, beginning around 9:30 p.m., when a patrol officer witnessed the suspect, 24-year-old Edward Curtis, of Madison, in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Deckner Avenue.

The officer was aware that Mr. Curtis had warrants out of Dane County, was being sought for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Appleton and suspected of possessing a stolen handgun.

While attempting to take Mr. Curtis into custody following his exit from the vehicle with a toddler, who was safely brought inside of the apartment complex by another adult, Mr. Curtis made multiple attempts to flee, break away, and kick at officers who were placing him into handcuffs.

This is what resulted in the utilization of a restraint, which follows Green Bay Police Department Policy 302 - Handcuffing and Restraints, as verbal attempts to calm Mr. Curtis did not work.

As a precaution, paramedics were on scene and Mr. Curtis was also transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation. He received medical clearance before being booked into Brown County Jail.

Following this arrest, the Green Bay Police Department received a public cell phone video, which has raised concern in the community.

“Any time our officers use force, we conduct a thorough review to ensure our policies were followed. While the review of this incident is in progress, everything I have seen up to this point shows that the officers involved were confronted with a very dangerous situation involving an armed individual who resisted a lawful arrest. Officers are expected to attempt to de-escalate the situation and encourage voluntary compliance with lawful actions; in this case these efforts included trying to reason with Mr. Curtis, using multiple officers to try to deter further resistance, and applying restraints to prevent him from kicking them,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department. “It’s important for the community to ask questions and share their concerns about how we in the police service do our work. Sometimes this helps us identify misconduct and hold our employees accountable. In this case, however, what looked from a distance like an officer striking a person in custody was actually the officer properly applying a restraint. I hope this provides clarity to our community, and I appreciate this being brought to our attention.”

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mr. Curtis on Wednesday, May 10, 2023:

Receiving Stolen Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Obstructing an Officer

Resisting an Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of THC

Bail Jumping – Two Counts

The video being released by the Green Bay Police Department can be viewed on the department’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9SRCu6tdbs

DISCLAIMER: The video does contain explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised. This investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-224480. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.