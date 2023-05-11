Green Bay Packers schedule leaked

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Athletic and Sports Illustrated are sharing online what they say is a leaked copy of the Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The NFL is releasing teams’ schedules a 7 p.m. Thursday, which will confirm this leaked information or it will be subject to changes.

This early edition shows Jordan Love will make his regular-season debut in Chicago against our longtime rivals, the Bears. It gives the Packers five primetime games to show off their new quarterback, including a faceoff with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field in week 13. The Packers also join the traditional Thanksgiving game in Detroit.

WeekDateOpponentTimeNetwork
1Sept. 10at Bears3:25 p.m.Fox
2Sept. 17at FalconsNoonFox
3Sept. 24SaintsNoonFox
4Sept. 28Lions (TNF)7:15 p.m.Amazon Prime
5Oct. 9at Raiders (MNF)7:15 p.m.ESPN
6BYE
7Oct. 22at Broncos3:25 p.m.CBS
8Oct. 29VikingsNoonFox
9Nov. 5RamsNoonFox
10Nov. 12at SteelersNoonCBS
11Nov. 19ChargersNoonFox
12Nov. 23
(Thanksgiving)		at Lions11:30 a.m.Fox
13Dec. 3Chiefs (SNF)7:20 p.m.NBC
14Dec. 11at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m.ABC
15Dec. 17BuccaneersNoonFox
16Dec. 24at PanthersNoonFox
17Dec. 31at Vikings (SNF)7:20 p.m.NBC
18TBDBearsTBDTBD

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the preseason schedule includes one home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and away games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

