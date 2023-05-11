Green Bay organizations plan over 100 summer events downtown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay Inc. and On Broadway launched their summer event season this week.

The organizations held an event at Leicht Memorial park along the Fox River, showcasing more than 100 downtown events and signifying the start of an exciting summer on both the east and west sides of downtown Green Bay.

Some of the events include Art Fest, Theatre in the Park, and a summer solstice celebration.

The Broadway Farmers Market and Fridays on the Fox kick off at the end of this month and early June.

“Tourism as an industry is one of our leading ones. The quality of a community, the vibrancy of a community, it really adds a lot. And without those events bringing people to those public places, you don’t experience that vibrancy so these events are really essential,” Mayor Eric Genrich said.

The mayor and executive directors of On Broadway and Downtown Green Bay were just a few of the speakers at the event.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.