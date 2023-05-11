Giannis earns fifth straight All-NBA selection

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Pat Connaughton (24) celebrate during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Pat Connaughton (24) celebrate during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks star Giannis Antetkounmpo was unanimously selected as a member of the All-NBA First Team for the fifth straight year.

Giannis finished fifth in the league in scoring with 31.1 points a game, and tied for second in rebounds while averaging 5.7 assists per game. He’s just the third player in NBA history to average better than 30 points, ten rebounds and five assists per game while knocking down better than half of his shots.

Antetkounmpo also passed the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most First Team selections in franchise history. He has also been named to an All-NBA Team, first or second, in seven of his ten seasons in the league.

Rounding out the 2022-23 All-NBA First Team is Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Parise Larry jr. in court
Fond du Lac shooting suspect held on $1 million cash bond
One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Green Bay Police investigating deadly weekend crash on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: When will I-41 be expanded?
Police car lights,
Two Rivers police find missing 12-year-old
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy found safe after disappearing in Michigan state park over weekend

Latest News

FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Love’s confidence shines through in first comments as Packers starter
Miller celebrates 500th win
Denmark’s Miller celebrates 500th baseball win
Miller celebrates 500th win
WATCH: Denmark's Miller celebrates 500th baseball win
WATCH: UWO hoping for revenge tour at WIAC Tournament after 33-5 regular season
WATCH: UWO hoping for revenge tour at WIAC Tournament after 33-5 regular season