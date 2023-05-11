Giannis earns fifth straight All-NBA selection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks star Giannis Antetkounmpo was unanimously selected as a member of the All-NBA First Team for the fifth straight year.

Giannis finished fifth in the league in scoring with 31.1 points a game, and tied for second in rebounds while averaging 5.7 assists per game. He’s just the third player in NBA history to average better than 30 points, ten rebounds and five assists per game while knocking down better than half of his shots.

Antetkounmpo also passed the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most First Team selections in franchise history. He has also been named to an All-NBA Team, first or second, in seven of his ten seasons in the league.

Rounding out the 2022-23 All-NBA First Team is Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum.

